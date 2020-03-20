FTSE 100 Rallies On Central Bank Support

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rallied on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve established temporary dollar liquidity-swap lines with nine additional central banks and the Bank of England joined its European peers in suspending stress tests for 2020.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose by 149 points, or 2.89 percent, to 5,301 after gaining 1.4 percent on Thursday.

British Airways' parent company IAG jumped 10 percent. The base salary of British Airways pilots will be reduced by 50 percent split over three months, the Financial Times reported.

InterContinental Hotels Group shares soared 12 percent. The company said that its Global RevPAR decreased 6 percent across January and February, with a broadly flat performance in the U.S. offset by declines in Greater China, which saw an almost 90 percent decline in February.

Investec, a specialist bank and asset manager, tumbled nearly 3 percent. The company expects lower earnings in fiscal 2020 amid challenging market conditions, mainly due to the ongoing public health and economic effects of COVID-19.

Travis Perkins advanced 13 percent after announcing that the Group's trading performance in 2020 has been in line with expectations.

Marks & Spencer Group lost 10 percent. The retailer said its quarter to date results have been adversely affected by the impact of coronavirus.

