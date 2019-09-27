FTSE 100 Rallies Led By Resource Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were sharply higher on Friday, with oil and mining stocks leading the surge amid renewed hopes for an end to the U.S.-China trade war. A weakening pound also boosted sentiment.

The pound was heading for its worst week since the start of August as the political turmoil in Westminster deepened and BoE policymaker Michael Saunders said the U.K. may need a rate cut even with a Brexit deal.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 73 points, or 0.99 percent, at 7,424 after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 2-3 percent while oil giant BP Plc advanced 1.4 percent and Tullow Oil added 1.9 percent.

Grainger Plc., a provider of private rental housing, gained 0.7 percent after it reported strong overall rental growth of 3.4 percent in the year to date period.

Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons rose about 1 percent. Its subsidiary JFD has been awarded a multi-million pound contract for the design and build of submarine rescue equipment.

