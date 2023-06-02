News & Insights

FTSE 100 Rallies Led By Oil And Mining Stocks

June 02, 2023 — 05:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday as a weaker dollar on Fed pause hopes and easing U.S. debt default worries boosted commodity prices.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 65 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,555 after closing 0.6 percent higher on Thursday.

Higher copper prices lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore surging 4-6 percent.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc rallied 2.2 percent and Shell added 1.5 percent as oil extended overnight gains, heading into the June 4 OPEC+ policy meeting.

NatWest was little changed after reducing its stake in Ireland's Permanent TSB.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals soared 8.3 percent after it has agreed to be taken over in a £4.46bn deal.

PayPoint, an ecommerce services provider, climbed 6.6 percent after reiterating its guidance for the full year.

