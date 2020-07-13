FTSE 100 Rallies Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday as earnings optimism as well as reports of positive data in early stage coronavirus vaccine trial helped offset worries about a continued surge in new coronavirus cases in the U.S., with Florida surpassing the 15,000 mark of new cases on Sunday.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 59 points, or 0.97 percent, to 6,154 after gaining 0.8 percent on Friday.

Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Glencore rose about 2 percent as metal prices surged on optimism over China's recovery.

G4S shares soared 9 percent. The security firm said it expects its first-half adjusted PBITA and underlying earnings to be "significantly" above market expectations.

Boohoo Group shares plunged 15 percent after Standard Life Aberdeen sold two thirds of its holding in the fast fashion retailer.

Centamin advanced 1.5 percent. The company reported that its gold production was 130,994 ounces from the Sukari Gold Mine for the second-quarter, an 11 percent increase from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.