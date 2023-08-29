News & Insights

FTSE 100 Rallies Led By Commodity Stocks

August 29, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with hopes for more policy support from top consumer China and Fed pause hopes helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 94 points, or 1.3 percent, at 7,433 as traders returned to their desks after the Late Summer Bank Holiday.

Higher copper prices and a weaker dollar boosted mining stocks, with Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore all rising around 2 percent.

Oil & gas giant BP Plc jumped 2.6 percent and Shell added 1.4 percent as oil prices held steady despite growing concerns over fuel demand.

Bunzl climbed 3.5 percent after the business supplies distributor said it expects its adjusted operating profit for 2023 to be moderately higher than 2022 at constant exchange rates.

Lender Standard Chartered rose 1.2 percent after it agreed to sell its global aviation finance leasing business.

