FTSE 100 Rallies As Trade Tensions Ease

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced measures to revoke Hong Kong's special treatment on Friday, but left the Phase One trade deal with China intact.

Encouraging manufacturing data from China also helped underpin investor sentiment.

A private survey showed that China's manufacturing sector moved into expansion territory in May. The Caixin manufacturing PMI score came in at 50.7 - beating expectations for a score of 49.6 and up from 49.4 in April.

The official manufacturing PMI for the month stood at 50.6, slightly below forecasts for a score of 51.0.

Closer home, the U.K. manufacturing sector activity contracted as expected in the month of May, the final report from IHS Markit revealed with a score of 40.7.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 61 points, or 1 percent, at 6,137 after plummeting 2.3 percent on Friday.

Miners surged, with Antofagasta rising 1.4 percent and Glencore rallying 3.5 percent.

Fashion brand Ted Baker slumped 10 percent after it unveiled plans to raise 95 million pounds by selling new shares.

AstraZeneca gained 0.7 percent after the European Medicines Agency approved its drug for reducing the risk of a first heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients with coronary artery disease.

Associated British Foods jumped 7.4 percent. The company said that Primark is currently trading in 112 stores which represent 34 percent of its total selling space.

On 15 June, it is expected to be operating from 281 stores representing 79 percent of total selling space.

RSA Insurance Group rose 1.3 percent after issuing a statement regarding FCA's update on court proceedings in relation to business interruption insurance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.