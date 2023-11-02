FTSE 100 Rallies Ahead Of BOE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday as investors reacted to a slightly dovish stance from the Federal Reserve and awaited cues from the Bank of England meeting later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 95 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,437 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.

British American Tobacco rose half a percent after naming its next CFO.

BT Group, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, soared 6.5 percent after quarterly earnings beat forecasts.

Shell climbed 2.2 percent. The oil giant announced a $3.5 billion share buyback after reporting $6.2 billion profit for the third quarter, matching estimates.

Trainline shares jumped 10 percent. The online vendor moved its forecasts for the full year towards the top end of its guidance after pre-tax profit rose for the first half of fiscal 2024.

Ladbrokes-owner Entain fell 2.3 percent after lowering its profit margin forecast for the year.

Hikma Pharma lost 3 percent despite forecasting core operating margin growth for its generics business at the upper end of its earlier guidance for this year.

