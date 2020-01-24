FTSE 100 powers higher as WHO tempers China virus fears

London's main index surged 1.5% on Friday as investor nerves were eased after the World Health Organisation issued a measured assessment of the new coronavirus in China, though Just Eat slid on a probe of its buyout by Takeaway.com.

