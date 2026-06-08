FTSE 100 Pares Early Losses, Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 fell on Monday as stocks shed ground amid concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions following Israel and Iran exchanging missile strikes.

Oil prices rose sharply, with Brent crude climbing past $98 a barrel. Despite easing to around $97.17, the contract was down nearly 4.5% from previous close.

The FTSE 100, which dropped to 10,305.00 earlier in the session, was up 6.84 points or 0.07% at 10,374.89 about half an hour before noon.

Scottish Mortgage fell 2.7%, while Barratt Redrow, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Marks & Spencer, IAG, Howden Joinery Group and Spirax Group shed 2%-2.5%.

Berkeley Group Holdings, Croda International, Mondi, Persimmon, Severn Trent, Melrose Industries, United Utilities Group and Informa lost 1%-1.7%.

Miners Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta and Fresnillo also shed notable ground.

British American Tobacco climbed about 2.3%. AutoTrader Group, BT Group, Hiscox, BAE Systems, BP, Shell and Metlen Energy & Metals gained 1%-1.3%.

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