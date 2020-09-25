VOD

FTSE 100 pares early gains, set for second straight weekly loss

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

London's FTSE 100 traded flat on Friday as a surge in COVID-19 cases offset support from a tech-driven rally on Wall Street, but the blue-chip index was set to record its second straight weekly drop on fading hopes of an economic recovery.

By Shashank Nayar

Sept 25 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 traded flat on Friday as a surge in COVID-19 cases offset support from a tech-driven rally on Wall Street, but the blue-chip index was set to record its second straight weekly drop on fading hopes of an economic recovery.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 0.07%. For the week so far, it has shed 2.9%, with stocks of auto makers .FTNMX3350, travel .FTNMX5750 and insurers .FTNMX8350 being the biggest laggards on surging infections and new movement curbs.

The mid-cap index .FTMC was up 0.3% on Friday.

The general retailers index .FTNMX5370 was the only sector posting a weekly gain as retail sales picked up and the consumer confidence index in September rose to its highest level since March, a survey showed.

"The possibility of more severe measures to be adopted in the UK if cases spiral out is keeping sentiment towards UK equities largely risk averse," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

Gains on the blue-chip recorded in the previous month have begun to peter out as rising infections and an economic uncertainty overshadowed support from past stimulus measures.

British car production fell nearly by a half in August as the sector continued to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led impact on demand, an industry body said.

Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L rose 1.3% on reports that the telephone operator has started talks to buy Spanish rival MasMovil MASM.MC with the three buyout funds who recently took it over.

A broader weakness in healthcare stocks .FTNMX4530 sent AstraZeneca's AZN.L shares marginally lower while European governments said they will pay claims above an agreed limit against the drugmaker's over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD AZN NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters