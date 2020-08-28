FTSE 100 Pares Early Gains

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a major policy shift to "average inflation targeting", meaning the Fed is willing to allow inflation to run higher than the standard 2 percent target before hiking interest rates.

Local markets, however, pared early gains after new data revealed British business confidence improved for the third consecutive month, but remained far below the long-term historical average.

Overall business confidence was up eight percentage points to -14 percent, according to the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 6,008 after losing 0.8 percent the previous day.

Greggs lost 2.2 percent after the company confirmed an outbreak of coronavirus at its bakery distribution centre in Leeds.

Essentra was little changed. The plastic and fibre products manufacturer said trading improved towards the end of the second quarter.

Shares of Tandem Group declined 1.3 percent, giving up early gains. The developer and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment said it expects higher first-half results benefited by strong demand for bicycles and outdoor products.

