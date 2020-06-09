FTSE 100 opens lower as British American Tobacco weighs

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

June 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index was dragged lower at the opening bell on Tuesday by losses in British American Tobacco, after the company cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

The cigarette maker BATS.L fell 2.8% after it flagged a demand hit due to prolonged lockdowns in South Africa and Mexico and weak sales in countries including Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The curbs also impacted housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L, which dropped 0.3%, as it sold fewer homes between August and May.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.4% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.2%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

