FTSE 100 on course for monthly decline as virus fears rise

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 drops 0.4%

Sept 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday and was headed for its second monthly decline in six as growing economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Brexit subdued risk appetite.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE lost 0.6%, led by travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 and construction stocks .FTNMX2350, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.4%, with analysts warning of higher volatility during the session as investors rebalance their portfolios at the end of the quarter.

Meanwhile, data confirmed that Britain's economy shrank by a record 19.8% in the second quarter of 2020 when COVID-19 lockdown measures were in force, a slightly smaller decline than an initial estimate of a 20.4% fall in output.

British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L gained 2.3% after it raised its full-year guidance and reported a 51% jump in first-half profit.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.