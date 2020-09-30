NG

FTSE 100 on course for monthly decline as virus fears rise

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

London's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday and was headed for its second monthly decline in six as growing economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Brexit subdued risk appetite.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE lost 0.6%, led by travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 and construction stocks .FTNMX2350, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.4%, with analysts warning of higher volatility during the session as investors rebalance their portfolios at the end of the quarter.

Meanwhile, data confirmed that Britain's economy shrank by a record 19.8% in the second quarter of 2020 when COVID-19 lockdown measures were in force, a slightly smaller decline than an initial estimate of a 20.4% fall in output.

British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L gained 2.3% after it raised its full-year guidance and reported a 51% jump in first-half profit.

