Markets

FTSE 100 Notably Lower, As Stocks Fall For 2nd Straight Session

November 07, 2025 — 08:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are showing weakness on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, weighed down by losses at several counters from across various sectors.

Mining stocks are hurt due to weak metal prices amid worries about China's economic growth.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 72.43 points or 0.74% at 9,663.35 nearly an hour past noon.

RightMove plummeted 22% this morning, falling to the lowest level in two years, after the company lowered its earnings guidance. Despite recovering some ground, the stock is down as much as 14%.

IAG is down more than 9% after it posted a drop in net profit and flat revenue in the third quarter, hit by weak demand for economy class seats on transatlantic flights.

Auto Trader Group, BT Group, Metlen Energy & Metals, Experian, Sainsbury (J), Relx, Easyjet, IMI, Intertek Group, Pearson and Mondi are down 2 to 4%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is gaining nearly 1.5%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Intercontinental Hotels Group, WPP, Land Securities, Hiscox, Airtel Africa and AstraZeneca are up 0.3 to 1%.

In economic news, U.K. house prices grew 0.6% month-on-month in October, which was the fastest since January as market activity remained strong ahead of Autumn Budget, mortgage lender Halifax reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.