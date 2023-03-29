Markets

FTSE 100 Notably Higher; Next Slumps After Warning Of Difficult Year

March 29, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday, as banking fears continued to ease and data showed U.K. mortgage approvals rose more than expected in February, despite higher borrowing costs.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 48 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,533 after gaining 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Oil & gas firm Shell rose 1.1 percent as oil prices rose for a third straight session on industry data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Next slumped 5.6 percent after the clothing retailer kept its guidance for a 1.5 percent decline in full-price sales and profit of 795 million pounds for 2023-24.

Components and solutions provider Essentra added 1.2 percent after launching a share buyback.

