FTSE 100 Up Nearly 1% On Encouraging Earnings Updates

July 24, 2025 — 06:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are up firmly in positive territory Thursday morning amid easing concerns about trade, as the U.S. and EU appear set to strike a deal sometime soon. Investors are also reacting to earnings updates and the latest batch of regional economic data.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 85.87 points or 0.91% at 9,147.36 about a quarter before noon.

Howden Joinery is soaring 11.6%, buoyed by strong first-half earnings. The company said that its pre-tax profit rose 4.4% to 117 million pounds for the six months ended June 2025.

Reckitt Benckiser is climbing up nearly 11%. The consumer healthcare and hygiene power-house upgraded its full-year guidance after a strong performance in the first-half.

BT Group is gaining about 8% after naming Patricia Cobian, currently with rival Virgin Media O2, as its first female chief financial officer.

Airtel Africa is up nearly 7%. Vodafone Group is gaining 4.7% after the telecommunications company launched a €500 million share repurchase program that will run through November 10, 2025.

Babcock International, Diploma, Standard Chartered, Kingfisher, Ashtead Group, AstraZeneca and Barclays are gaining 2 to 2.5%.

Lloyds Banking is modestly higher after reporting a 5% rise in first-half profit.

SSE is down 2.1%. Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining, 3i Group, Intercontinental Hotels and Melrose Industries are down 1.25 to 2%.

On the economic front, according flash estimates, the UK S&P Global Composite PMI fell to 51 in July from 52 in the previous month. The expansion was supported by the services sector (51.2 vs 48.2 in June), offsetting a softer decline for the manufacturing sector (48.2 vs 47.7).

A report from the Confederation of British Industry showed business confidence in the United Kingdom increased to -27 points in the third quarter of 2025 from -33 points in the second quarter of 2025.

Another report from the same bureau said that the UK's total order book balance rose slightly to -30 in July 2025, up from -33 in June,

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

