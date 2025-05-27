Markets

FTSE 100 Up Nearly 0.75% On Easing Trade Tensions

May 27, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday, coming back fairly strongly after a long weekend, as investor react to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay 50% tariffs on EU goods till July 9th.

The U.S. President decided to delay the implementation after a call from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU has now pledged to fast-track talks to avoid a transatlantic trade war.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 63.21 points or 0.73% at 8,781.18 a little while ago.

IAG is climbing up 4.7%. Melrose Industries is gaining 4.2%, while BAE Systems and Intermediate Capital Group are up 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

Spirax Group, Ashead Group, JD Sports Fashion, Rolls-Royce Holdings, GSK, DCC, St. James's Place, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Smiths Group, Segro, Mondi, Intertek Group, Halma, Entain and Schroders are up 1.4 to 2.5%.

Endeavour Mining is down more than 4%. Fresnillo is lower by about 3.2%. Centrica and Rio Tinto are also notably lower.

On the economic front, the Confederation of British Industry's retail sales gauge for the UK fell sharply to -27 in May 2025 from -8 in April, well below forecasts of -18. Meanwhile, a measure of expected sales for June fell to -37%, the lowest since February 2024.

