FTSE 100 Muted In Cautious Trade

November 29, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were muted on Friday ahead of the release of euro zone inflation data later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,271 after closing up 0.1 percent on Thursday.

Mining stocks traded higher amid growing expectations for new stimulus ahead of a key policy meeting in China next month.

Glencore and Antofagasta were seeing modest gains, while Anglo American rallied nearly 3 percent as Jefferies raised its rating on the stock to buy from hold.

Insurer Aviva was marginally higher on reports that it has approached shareholders of its smaller rival, Direct Line, signaling a hostile takeover bid.

Caffyns, a motor retailer, fell 2.6 percent after reporting flat revenue growth for the first half.

