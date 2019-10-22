FTSE 100 muted as Reckitt slips to over 1-1/2 year low

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 about flat

Reckitt slides after 2nd forecast cut this year

Oct 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was little changed on Tuesday as a forecast cut spurred a more than 5% drop in Durex condom maker Reckitt Benckiser, offsetting gains made by oil majors and miners.

Reckitt RB.L fell to its lowest in more than one-and-a-half years after the company cut its sales view for the second time this year, leaving the blue-chip index nearly flat by 0707 GMT.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC was also largely unchanged in early trade, as investors looked to Westminster with reserved optimism for further clarity on the Brexit process.

