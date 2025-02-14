FTSE 100 Modestly Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are slightly weak on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors continue to react to quarterly earnings updates and assess the impact of U.S. government's tariffs on its major trading partners.

The benchmark FTSE 100, moving in a tight range, is down 20.95 points or about 0.25% at 8,743.77.

NatWest Group shares are down 2% despite the lender posting higher earnings and issuing strong revenue guidance. The bank posted a profit of 4.519 billion pounds or 53.1 pence per share in fiscal year 2024, up from 4.394 billion pounds or 47.7 pence per share in the prior year.

Net interest income for the year was 11.28 billion pounds compared to 11.05 billion pounds in the previous year. Non-interest income was 3.43 billion pounds compared to 3.70 billion pounds last year.

Schrodders is down 2.2% and Vodafone is declining 2%. Diageo, Hiscox, Relx, AstraZeneca, Airtel Africa, IAG, Haleon and BAE Systems are down 1 to 1.7%.

HSBC Holdings is down by about 1% on reports it is planning investment banking job cuts from next week.

Whitbread, BP, GSK, Lloyds Banking Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and Experian are also weak.

Antofagasta is rising 3%. Glencore is up 2.8%, Fresnillo is moving higher by about 2.7%, Anglo American Plc is up 2.3% and Rio Tinto is gaining 2.2%.

Entain, LondonMetric Property, Rentokil Initial, ICP, Croda International and Barratt Redrow are up 1 to 2%.

Segro is up marginally. The property investment and development company reported profit before tax of 636 million pounds for fiscal 2024 compared with loss before tax of 263 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by property gains on the company's portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.