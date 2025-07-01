FTSE 100 Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade As Investors Await U.S. Tariff Moves

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market is modestly lower Tuesday afternoon as investors await Trump administration's moves on trade pacts with major countries in Europe and elsewhere ahead of the July 9 deadline for reciprocal tariffs.

The benchmark FTSE 100, which climbed to 8,789.61 earlier in the session, was down 21.46 points or 0.24% at 8,739.50 a few minutes ago.

Among the notable losers in the FTSE 100 index, Melrose Industries, Convatec Group, Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, Standard Chartered, Persimmon, Natwest Group and Barclays are down 2 to 3.4%.

Hiscox, Ashtead, Vistry Group, J Sainsbury, HSBC Holdings, RightMove and Rolls-Royce Holdings are lower by 1 to 1.7%.

B&M European Value Retail is gaining nearly 5%. Endeavour Mining is up 2.7%, while Glencore, JD Sports Fashion and Antofagasta are advancing nearly 2.5%.

National Grid, Fresnillo, Entain, Compass Group, National Grid, Whitbread and Vodafone are also notably higher.

In economic news, the UK factory sector deteriorated at a slower pace in June as the decline in output, new orders, and employment moderated, the purchasing managers' survey results from S&P Global showed.

The final manufacturing PMI rose to a five-month high of 47.7 in June, as estimated, from May's nearly 18-month low of 46.4. However, the score remained below the neutral level of 50.0, suggesting contraction.

Data from the Nationwide Building Society showed UK house prices logged a slower growth in June reflecting weaker demand after the increase in stamp duty at the start of April.

House prices advanced 2.1% year-on-year in June, slower than the 3.5% increase seen in May, the data said. House price growth was expected to moderate to 3.3%.

Prices fell by more-than-expected 0.8% on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.4% gain in May. Economists had forecast a 0.2% fall. This was the biggest fall in more than two years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.