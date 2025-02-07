News & Insights

FTSE 100 Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade

February 07, 2025 — 06:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are drifting lower in cautious trade Friday morning, after rising to record highs in the previous session, as investors await the release of U.S. non-farm payroll data for some clues about the Federal Reserve's likely move on interest rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 26.72 or 0.31% at 8700.56 a little while ago.

Legal & General is rising nearly 5.5%. The stock is up following the life insurer agreeing to sell its U.S. protection business to Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company for $2.3 billion.

Hiscox is up 1.85%, while Glencore, BP, Vodafone, LondonMetric Property and BAE Systems are up 0.9 to 1.25%.

Endeavour Mining, Coca-Cola HBC, DCC, Compass Group, Anglo American Plc, IAG, Kingfisher and British American Tobacco are modestly higher.

Barratt Redrow is declining more than 3.5%. Marks & Spencer is down 3% and Mondi is lower by about 2.7%.

Taylor Wimpey, ICP, Persimmon, Howeden Joinery, GSK, Auto Trader Group, Entain, Berkeley Group Holdings, AstraZeneca and Diploma are down 1.5 to 2.3%. Barclays Group and Next are also notably lower.

UK house prices grew more than expected in January to hit a record high as buyer demand increased ahead of the stamp duty hike in April, mortgage lender Halifax said Friday.

House prices increased 0.7% in January from December, reversing a 0.2% drop in the previous month. The monthly growth was also faster than economists' forecast of 0.4%.

On a yearly basis, growth in house prices moderated to 3% from 3.4% in December. This was the slowest growth since last July. Average property prices hit a record GBP 299,138 in January.

