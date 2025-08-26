FTSE 100 Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - After posting gains in the previous five sessions, the U.K. market is exhibiting weakness on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in financials and retail sectors.

Weakness in other major European markets amid political concerns in France, and tariff uncertainty, appear to be weighing on sentiment in the UK market as well.

The benchmark FTSE 100, which drifted down to 9,244.70 earlier in the session, was down 35.91 points or 0.39% at 9,285.49 a little while ago.

Kingfisher and Associated British Foods are down 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Convatec Group, Compass Group, Schroders, Standard Chartered, ICG, Rentokil Initial, Berkeley Group Holdings, Whitbread and DCC are down 2 to 3%.

British American Tobacco is down 2.7% as Chief Financial Officer Soraya Benchikh stepped down with immediate effect after about 15 months in the role.

Weir Group, Coca-Cola HBC, The Sage Group, Prudential, Games Workshop, Relx, Barratt Redrow, Hiscox, Barclays and Experian are among the other major losers.

Bunzl is rising 5.8% as the British distribution firm announced the completion of two new acquisitions in Spain and Mexico.

Fresnillo is up nearly 2%. Babcock International, Endeavour Mining, BT Group, Tesco, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Shell are gaining 1 to 1.5%.

Halma is up by about 0.7% after it acquired Netherlands-based advanced gyroscopic locating systems provider Brownline in a deal worth around £129m.

In economic news, U.K. shop price inflation accelerated to the highest since early last year in August due to higher food prices, the British Retail Consortium reported.

Shop price inflation rose to 0.9% in August from 0.7% in July. This was the highest since March last year.

The increase was driven by the annual rise in food inflation to 4.2% from 4% in July.

