Markets

FTSE 100 Modestly Higher On China Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday after a slew of data from China pointed to a broad-based recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Industrial production in China jumped 35.1 percent year-on-year in the period including January and February - beating forecasts for an increase of 30 percent.

Retail sales spiked an annual 33.8 percent to exceed expectations while weaker-than-expected investment growth and rise in unemployment disappointed markets.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,790 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.

Flutter Entertainment shares surged 7 percent. The owner of the Paddy Power and Betfair brands said it is considering an initial public offering of its U.S.-focused FanDuel sports betting and fantasy sports business.

Bus and train group Stagecoach edged down slightly. Welcoming a new £3 billion plan from the government to "shake-up" public transport, the company said there is a major opportunity to reverse a cycle of declining bus use.

Provident Financial shares slumped as much as 28 percent. The credit lender said the Financial Conduct Authority has opened an investigation into conduct issues at its home credit business over the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular