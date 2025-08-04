FTSE 100 Modestly Higher; Lloyds Banking Group Rises Nearly 8%

(RTTNews) - The UK market is up in positive territory on Monday with stocks from the financial sector contributing significantly to the upmove after the outcome from the UK's motor finance investigation turned out to less severe than feared, with potential compensation estimated at 9 billion pounds, much less than the expected quantum o 30 billion pounds.

The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 36.57 points or 0.4% at 9,105.15 nearly an hour past noon.

Lloyds Banking, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, is up more than 7.5%. Natwest Group is gaining 2% and Barclays Group is up 1.9%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings is rising 2.5%. Babcock International, Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta, Legal & General, Aviva, M&G, BAE Systems, BP, IAG, Airtel Africa, EasyJet, BT Group, Phoenix Group Holdings, St. James's Place, Melrose Industries and Intertek Group all closed with strong gains.

Budget carrier Wizz Air Holdings is up more than 3% after reporting passenger statistics for July 2025.

Convatec Group and Next are down 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Haleon, IMI, Croda International, Rentokil Initial, Diageo, Pearson, Anglo American Plc and AstraZeneca are down 1 to 1.5%.

