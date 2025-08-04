Markets

FTSE 100 Modestly Higher; Lloyds Banking Group Rises Nearly 8%

August 04, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The UK market is up in positive territory on Monday with stocks from the financial sector contributing significantly to the upmove after the outcome from the UK's motor finance investigation turned out to less severe than feared, with potential compensation estimated at 9 billion pounds, much less than the expected quantum o 30 billion pounds.

The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 36.57 points or 0.4% at 9,105.15 nearly an hour past noon.

Lloyds Banking, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, is up more than 7.5%. Natwest Group is gaining 2% and Barclays Group is up 1.9%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings is rising 2.5%. Babcock International, Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta, Legal & General, Aviva, M&G, BAE Systems, BP, IAG, Airtel Africa, EasyJet, BT Group, Phoenix Group Holdings, St. James's Place, Melrose Industries and Intertek Group all closed with strong gains.

Budget carrier Wizz Air Holdings is up more than 3% after reporting passenger statistics for July 2025.

Convatec Group and Next are down 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Haleon, IMI, Croda International, Rentokil Initial, Diageo, Pearson, Anglo American Plc and AstraZeneca are down 1 to 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.