FTSE 100 Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Friday, with miners leading the surge after China's GDP data matched forecasts in spite of trade pressures.

The world's second-largest economy grew an annual 6.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 6.1 percent for the full year, according to a government report.

Other data on industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales also raised hopes of recovery.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 21 points, or 0.27 percent, at 7,631 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Mining giant Anglo American advanced 1.4 percent, Antofagasta added 1.1 percent and Glencore rose 0.6 percent.

British Airways-owner IAG soared 5.5 percent after the airline said it had lifted a restriction on non-EU investors' ability to buy its stock.

Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings fell 1.6 percent despite the company saying it expects Ebitda for 2019 to be at the top end of the guidance range given last October.

Premier Foods rallied 2.2 percent. The company reported that its third-quarter sales growth was 2.6 percent, particularly reflecting very good Sweet Treats sales which increased 8 percent.

Experian rose 0.7 percent after backing its FY outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.