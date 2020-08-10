FTSE 100 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher in choppy trade on Monday after U.S. jobs data beat forecasts and a report showed China's factory deflation eased in July, adding to signs of an economic recovery.

The upside, however, remained capped by a fresh flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions and continued uncertainty about a deal on a U.S. stimulus package.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 15 points, or 0.25 percent, to 6,047 after edging up 0.1 percent on Friday.

BP Plc shares rallied 2.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell gained 1.5 percent as oil prices rose on hopes that the worst may be over for fuel demand.

AVEVA Group added 1.8 percent. The information technology company confirmed that it has entered into discussions with OSIsoft, LLC regarding a potential acquisition.

Clarkson shares surged 11 percent. After delivering a robust first-half performance, the shipping services provider said it would pay the equivalent of the deferred 2019 final dividend as an extra payment along with this year's interim dividend.

FirstGroup soared 5 percent and Go-Ahead Group shares rose over 2 percent. The public transport giants have welcomed the announcement from the Department for Transport regarding extended funding of bus services in England, to be provided by the U.K. government.

