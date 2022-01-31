FTSE 100 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday after Wall Street stocks rebounded in volatile trading Friday on the back of gains in technology shares.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,489 after declining 1.2 percent on Friday.

Energy stocks were trading mixed even as oil prices hovered near 7-year highs on concerns over tight supply and geopolitical tensions in Easter Europe and the Middle East.

Vodafone surged 4 percent after partnering with Intel to develop OpenRAN network technology.

Ryanair Holdings dipped half a percent. The airline has warned of 'hugely uncertain' financial outlook after posting a loss of 96 million euros ($107 million) for the final three months of 2021.

Recruiter SThree soared 8.7 percent after its annual profit nearly doubled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.