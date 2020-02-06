FTSE 100 Modestly Higher As China Pledges Tariff Cuts

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday after China announced it will halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as part of a "phase one" trade agreement reached with the U.S. last month.

China's finance ministry said that from 14 February it would lower tariffs on some U.S. goods from 10 percent to five percent and on others from five percent to 2.5 percent

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 7,498 after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.

Compass Group shares rallied 2.5 percent. Ahead of its Annual General Meeting, the catering group said it has had an "encouraging" start of the year.

Royal Mail, a provider of postal and delivery services in the U.K., slumped 9 percent after a warning that its U.K. business could be loss making next year.

Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group jumped 6.5 percent after its fiscal 2019 profit before tax surged 250 percent to $267.7 million from last year's $76.4 million.

Ashmore Group, a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, climbed 3.4 percent after its profit before tax for the six months ended 31 December 2019 increased 42 percent.

In economic news, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said the U.K. economy is likely to grow below the target set by the government.

The think tank said the Chancellor's aim of raising economic growth to around 2.75 percent a year is unlikely to be attained in the current global economic context.

According to NIER, the economy will grow around 1.5 percent in 2020 and next year. The inflation is set to remain a little below the Bank of England's 2 percent target this year.

