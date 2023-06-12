FTSE 100 Modestly Higher Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday ahead of a big week of central bank meetings.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,578 after losing half a percent on Friday.

Grocer Ocado jumped 6.4 percent after a brokerage upgraded its price target on the stock.

Mining and trading giant Glencore gained half a percent after it made a fresh proposal to purchase the coal business of Teck Resources for cash.

Oil & gas explorer Tullow Oil fell nearly 2 percent after announcing it is considering all options with respect to its interest in the Espoir field in Côte d'Ivoire.

Energy infrastructure company Petrofac declined 1.6 percent despite signing a $1.5 bln contract with STEP Polymers in Algeria.

Frasers Group rose over 1 percent. The retail, sport, and intellectual property company said that it has acquired an 18.9 percent stake in online electricals retailer, AO world Plc, for 75 million pounds.

