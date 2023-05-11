News & Insights

FTSE 100 Modestly Higher Ahead Of BOE Rate Decision

May 11, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade on Thursday as investors digested the latest inflation figures from the U.S. and awaited the Bank of England's interest-rate decision.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,753 after declining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

Miners fell on China demand worries after the country reported weak inflation data. Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent.

Vodafone fell over 1 percent after expanding a strategic relationship with Emirates Telecommunications.

Rolls Royce Holdings tumbled 3.3 percent. The engine maker said it is performing in line with expectations and remains on track to meet 2023 forecasts under new CEO.

Broadcasting giant ITV slumped 4.7 percent after revenues dipped in the first quarter of 2023.

