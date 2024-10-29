News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Modestly Higher Ahead Of Budget

October 29, 2024 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Tuesday ahead of the budget announcement due on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the Autumn Budget to introduce key fiscal reforms, including tax changes and wage adjustments that could significantly impact the industry landscape.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,312 after rising half a percent on Monday.

HSBC shares surged more than 4 percent after the Asia-focused bank reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and announced a hefty $3 billion buyback.

Energy giant BP Plc dropped 1 percent as it reported lower profit and cash flow from a year ago, weighed down by a drop in refining profits and weaker oil trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.