Markets

FTSE 100 Moderately Higher; Shell Rises Sharply After Announcing Share Buyback

May 02, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UK stocks are up in positive territory on Friday, in line with other major markets in Europe, amid optimism over easing U.S.-China trade relations. Investors are also reacting to a slew of earnings announcements.

The benchmark FTSE 100, moving in a tight range, was up 66.65 points or 0.79% at 8,563.45 a little while ago.

Haleon is up 3.7% and Melrose Industries is gaining 3.3%. Rentokil Initial, Compass Group, Babcock International, Anglo American Plc and Persimmon are up 2 to 2.7%.

Shell is up 2.7%. The oil and gas major announced a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion, despite reporting weak first-quarter results. Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company projects Integrated Gas production to be approximately 890 - 950 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.3 - 6.9 million tonnes. Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,560 - 1,760 thousand boe/d.

BAE Systems, IAG, Entain, Intertek Group, Spirax Group, Mondi, Smiths Group, Glencore, Rio Tinto, Halma and Prudential are also up with strong gains.

NatWest Group Plc is up 0.8%. The banking and insurance holding company reported a sequential rise in its first-quarter earnings, helped by improved total income and a decline in operating expenses. The earnings were also underpinned by continued growth across the company's businesses.

Standard Chartered Plc reported that its profit before taxation was $1.10 billion in the first-quarter, up from last year's $1.91 billion. Earnings per share grew to 56.6 US cents from prior year's 46.5 US cents. The stock is up by about 0.3%.

Pearson is down sharply despite underlying group sales rose 1% in the first quarter.

Kingfisher, Whitbread, Marks & Spencer, JD Sports Fashion, Beazley, SSE, Sainsbury (J) and Lloyds Banking Group are down 1 to 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.