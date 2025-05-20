FTSE 100 Moderately Higher As Investors Focus On Earnings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are up in positive territory on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session. The focus largely on corporate earnings updates, and the developments on the trade front.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 53.79 points or 0.62% at 8,753.10 a little before noon.

British engineering firm Senior Plc is up nearly 2% after securing two new contracts valued at about €200 million.

Diploma Plc shares are soaring more than 18% after the technical products and service distributor raised its full-year organic revenue growth forecast after reporting robust half-year financial growth.

Diploma posted higher profit in the first half of the year, helped by a 14% rise in revenues. The company also lifted its interim dividend from last year.

Smiths Group is gaining about 4.3%. The conglomerate said annual organic revenue growth would reach the top end of its 6-8% forecast range.

Energy supplier Centrica is up 1.8% after the company and its subsidiary Spirit Energy have reduced their stake in the UK North Sea's biggest gas field to Ithaca Energy in a deal worth £215million.

Telecom major Vodafone is down more than 2%. The telecom major reported a loss in its fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's profit, on 4.5 billion euros non-cash impairment charges. The stock moved higher earlier in the session, lifted by the company's launch of a share buyback program.

Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury (J), Howden Joinery, Lloyds Banking Group, EasyJet, Whitbread, Beazley, Aviva, Spirax Group, National Grid and IAG are up with notable gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.