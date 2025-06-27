Markets

FTSE 100 Moderately Higher On Easing Trade Tensions

June 27, 2025 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market is moderately higher Friday afternoon, led by gains in stocks from financials and healthcare sectors. Easing concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions, and Mid-East worries contribute to the firm undertone in the market.

A White House official said the United States has struck a deal with China to expedite rare earth shipments, marking a significant step towards resolving their ongoing trade war.

Beijing said Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52.25 points or 0.6% at 8,787.85 a little while ago.

JD Sports Fashion, the biggest gainer in the FTSE 100 index today, is up nearly 7.5%. Ashtead Group, Barclays, Pearson, Standard Chartered, Natwest Group and Melrose Industries are up 2 to 3%.

Taylor Wimpey, IMI, Experian, Whitbread, Informa, Compass Group, Scottish Mortgage, Rentokil Initial, Croda International, Lloyds Banking Group, Weir Group, Smiths Group and Rolls-Royce Holdings are among the other prominent gainers.

Babcock International, Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining, Halma, BAE Systems and Glencore are down with sharp to moderate losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.