FTSE 100 Moderately Higher On Easing Trade Tensions

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market is moderately higher Friday afternoon, led by gains in stocks from financials and healthcare sectors. Easing concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions, and Mid-East worries contribute to the firm undertone in the market.

A White House official said the United States has struck a deal with China to expedite rare earth shipments, marking a significant step towards resolving their ongoing trade war.

Beijing said Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52.25 points or 0.6% at 8,787.85 a little while ago.

JD Sports Fashion, the biggest gainer in the FTSE 100 index today, is up nearly 7.5%. Ashtead Group, Barclays, Pearson, Standard Chartered, Natwest Group and Melrose Industries are up 2 to 3%.

Taylor Wimpey, IMI, Experian, Whitbread, Informa, Compass Group, Scottish Mortgage, Rentokil Initial, Croda International, Lloyds Banking Group, Weir Group, Smiths Group and Rolls-Royce Holdings are among the other prominent gainers.

Babcock International, Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining, Halma, BAE Systems and Glencore are down with sharp to moderate losses.

