FTSE 100 Up Marginally; Vistry Rises Sharply

(RTTNews) - The U.K.'s benchmark index FTSE 100 is up marginally in late morning trades on Monday with investors largely making stock specific moves, reacting to corporate news and the trend in the commodity markets.

Investors' focus is on the confidence vote in France this afternoon. Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week appear to be aiding sentiment to some extent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12.70 points or 0.13% at 9,220.91 about half an hour before noon.

Marks & Spencer is gaining 2.7% thanks to a rating upgrade by Citigroup. Fresnillo is up 2% and JD Sports Fashion is rising 1.8%.

Howden Joinery, Entain, Weir Group, BP, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Shell, Barclays Group, Natwest Group, Barrat Redrow, Standard Chartered, Endeavour Mining, ICG, Land Securities Group and Ashtead are up 1 to 1.5%.

Homebuilder Vistry is up 3.2% after it entered into a partnership with Homes England, a housing and regeneration agency, to accelerate development of large-scale sites across England.

Phoenix Group Holdings share are down more than 2% after the insurer announced interim results for the first half of 2025. The company eported a loss before tax of 209 million pounds for the first half. However, the loss was lower than 862 million pounds for the corresponding period last year.

The company posted adjusted operating profit of 451 million pounds, higher than 360 million pounds a year ago. Net loss was 156 million pounds, down from 646 million pounds last year.

Diageo is down 2.1%, Bunzl is lower by about 1.6%, M&G is declining 1.4%, and Unilever is down with a loss of about 1.2%.

Admiral Group, Haleon, Airtel Africa, Coca-Cola HBC and Imperial Brands are down with moderate losses.

