FTSE 100 Up Marginally At Noon; Rank Group, Antofagasta Post Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - The UK market's FTSE 100 climbed to a six-week high on Wednesday, with investors largely reacting to corporate earnings updates, and awaiting a fresh round of negotiations between U.S. and Iran to end their conflict.

According to media reports, teams from the U.S. and Iran are likely to return to Pakistan later this week for a fresh round of talks. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told Fox News that he views the war was very close to being over. The President said that talks could resume "within the next two days".

The FTSE 100 was up 11.33 points or 0.11% at 10,620.39 around noon.

Rank Group surged 12.5%. The gambling operator raised its full-year underlying operating profit guidance after reporting a 5% year-on-year increase in fiscal Q3 2025-26 net gaming revenue.

Antofagasta gained about 2.5%. After posting a drop in Q1 copper production, the miner said it expects output to rise steadily through the remainder of the year.

Entain gained 2.65%. Convatec Group climbed 2.2%, while Standard Life, 3i Group, Barratt Redrow, Intertek Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust and AstraZeneca gained 1%-1.5%.

Burberry Group, Imperial Brands, Airtel Africa, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Associated British Foods, Babcock International, Intercontinental Hotels Group, BT Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Bunzl, Prudential and Coca-Cola HBC lost 1%-2.5%.

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