FTSE 100 Up Marginally; Miners In Demand

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market is somewhat subdued on Monday with investors mostly staying cautious, looking ahead to reports on manufacturing and services sector activity from major economies for directional clues. A key reading on U.S. inflation is also due this week.

Investors are also continuing to monitor the developments on the trade front, and the potential impact of the sweeping changes announced by the Trump administration to the H-1B visa regime.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10.30 points or 0.11% at 9,226.97 nearly half an hour past noon.

Miners are in demand as gold surged to set a fresh record high above $3,700 per ounce, buoyed by investors' heightened expectations of a dovish rate cut path.

Endeavour Mining is gaining more than 5%. Fresnillo is up 4.3%, while Rio Tinto and Glencore are up 2% and 1.9%, respectively. Antofagasta is up 1.2% and Anglo American Plc is advancing nearly 1%.

Next, SSE, Land Securities, Informa, Beazley, 3i Group, Smiths Group, Weir Group and National Grid are up with moderate gains.

M&G, Haleon, Croda International, Natwest Group, ICG, Easyjet, JD Sports Fashion, IAG, Diageo and Vodafone Group are down 0.7 to 1.7%.

