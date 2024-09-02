News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Marginally Lower; Rightmove Shares Surge 21%

September 02, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday, recovering some early losses after a survey showed British factories had their strongest month in more than two years in August as a result of rising output, new orders and employment.

The manufacturing PMI was finalized at 52.5 in August, up from July's 52.1 and hitting a 26-month high.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent at 8,368, after having hit a low of 8,353.18 earlier.

In corporate news, Concurrent Technologies surged 6.5 percent after the manufacturer of computer products, systems and mission critical solutions unveiled record interim results.

Kainos Group, an Irish software company, plummeted 15 percent after saying it expects full-year revenues to be below market forecasts.

Rightmove soared 21 percent as Australian digital advertising company REA Group confirmed that it is considering a possible cash and share offer for the British real estate online portal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.