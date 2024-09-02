FTSE 100 Marginally Lower; Rightmove Shares Surge 21%

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday, recovering some early losses after a survey showed British factories had their strongest month in more than two years in August as a result of rising output, new orders and employment.

The manufacturing PMI was finalized at 52.5 in August, up from July's 52.1 and hitting a 26-month high.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent at 8,368, after having hit a low of 8,353.18 earlier.

In corporate news, Concurrent Technologies surged 6.5 percent after the manufacturer of computer products, systems and mission critical solutions unveiled record interim results.

Kainos Group, an Irish software company, plummeted 15 percent after saying it expects full-year revenues to be below market forecasts.

Rightmove soared 21 percent as Australian digital advertising company REA Group confirmed that it is considering a possible cash and share offer for the British real estate online portal.

