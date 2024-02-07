FTSE 100 Marginally Lower On US Interest Rate Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday amid much uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Meanwhile, U.K. house prices increased for the fourth successive month in January, taking the annual growth rate to the highest level in a year, the results of a survey by Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed.

House prices grew 1.3 percent month-on-month in January, following a 1.1 percent gain in December.

The annual price growth accelerated to a 1-year high of 2.5 percent in January from 1.8 percent a month ago.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,674 after climbing 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

Homebuilder Barratt Developments plunged 7 percent after it agreed to buy rival Redrow. Shares of the latter jumped 13.5 percent.

Supermarket group Sainsbury tumbled 3.8 percent after reporting lower general merchandize sales in the 16 weeks to January 6.

Emerging market specialist Ashmore Group fell 2.2 percent after reporting a fall in first-half adjusted profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.