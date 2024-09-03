FTSE 100 Marginally Lower As Miners Decline On China Concerns

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday as miners fell, tracking weak metal prices on the back of a firmer dollar and amid concerns about slowing Chinese growth.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,356 after falling 0.2 percent the previous day.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were down 1-2 percent.

Wizz Air Holdings, a Hungarian ultra low-cost air carrier, edged up slightly after reporting an increase in load factor and passengers for the month of August from last year.

Rolls-Royce jumped more than 3 percent after Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific said issues identified in the British manufacturer's Trent XWB-97 engines could be resolved by Sept. 7.

Watches Of Switzerland soared 5.2 percent after the luxury watch and jewelry retailer confirmed its FY25 guidance.

Equipment rental company Ashtead Group climbed 4.4 percent after keeping its annual profit forecast.

