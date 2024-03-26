News & Insights

FTSE 100 Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade

March 26, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday as traders look ahead to the Easter break and the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of underlying U.S. inflation.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,914 after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.

Grocery delivery service Ocado rose about 2 percent after it reported strong Q1 performance with 10.6 percent revenue growth year-on-year.

Flutter Entertainment was also up nearly 2 percent after announcing strong financial results for 2023.

Smiths Group jumped 3 percent. The engineering group has launched a £100m share buyback after posting strong half-year earnings results.

Housebuilder Bellway dropped 1 percent after pretax profit fell for the first half.

