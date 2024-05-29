News & Insights

FTSE 100 Marginally Lower; Energy Stocks Rally

May 29, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly lower on Wednesday, though higher oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent at 8,244 on concerns that U.S. interest rate will stay higher for longer. The index fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

BP Plc rallied 1.6 percent and Shell added 1.7 percent as oil extended overnight gains on expectations that major producers will maintain output cuts at a meeting this Sunday.

BHP Group shares rose 1.2 percent after reports that the mining giant has urged rival Anglo American to extend the looming deadline for a final offer on a proposed £39bn merger.

Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services jumped 3.4 percent after it accepted a takeover proposal from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's conglomerate, EP Group.

