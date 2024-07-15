News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Marginally Lower In Cautious Trade; Burberry Slumps 16%

July 15, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors digested weak China GDP data and considered the potential implications of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,245 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday. Luxury giant Burberry slumped 16 percent after issuing a fresh profit warning.

Online grocer and tech company Ocado plummeted 8.6 percent as broker Bernstein downgraded the stock to 'underperform'.

ME Group International, a vending machine operator, rose 1.1 percent after reporting a robust performance for the six months ending 30 April 2024.

Brunner Investment Trust added 1 percent after reporting a rise in half-year profit. Robert Walters declined 2.3 percent. The recruitment company has reported a decline in gross profit over the first half of the year and warned that tough macro conditions are likely to last longer than expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.