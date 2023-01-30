FTSE 100 Marginally Lower As Investors Look To BoE

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday ahead of key central bank decisions due this week.

The Bank of England is seen lifting its policy rate by 50 basis points when it meets on February 2.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,754 after ending marginally higher on Friday.

IT services company Computacenter jumped 9 percent after an announcement that it sees 2022 results slightly ahead of guidance.

888 Holdings plunged 21 percent. The betting and gaming company announced the departure of Itai Pazner, its chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director.

The company also said it has suspended VIP activities in some of its .com markets pending the outcome of an internal compliance investigation.

Consumer goods giant Unilever rose about 1 percent after naming a new CEO.

Legal & General Group tumbled 2.2 percent. Its chief executive Nigel Wilson is set to retire after more than a decade in the top job.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.