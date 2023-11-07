FTSE 100 Marginally Lower As Energy Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed with a negative bias on Tuesday as falling crude oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

Meanwhile, U.K. house prices rose in October, after falling for six months in a row, results of a survey by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed.

The house price index rose 1.1 percent from September, when they declined 0.3 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent gain.

Property prices fell 3.2 percent year-on-year after a 4.5 percent slump in September. That marked the sixth month of decline.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,417 after finishing marginally higher in the previous session.

BP Plc fell 1.4 percent and Shell gave up 1.3 percent as crude prices fell nearly 2 percent on receding Middle East s and after the release of mixed China trade data.

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group jumped over 7 percent after the luxury watch retailer reported higher revenues in its second quarter and said it expects to more than double sales and profits by fiscal 2028.

Housebuilder Persimmon rose about 2 percent after raising its guidance for new home completions.

Primark owner Associated British Foods soared 7 percent after it reported a 5 percent increase in annual profit and declared a special dividend.

