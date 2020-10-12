FTSE 100 Marginally Lower Ahead Of PM's Speech

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday as the Brexit uncertainty continued and energy stocks followed oil prices lower on concerns about oversupply.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to MPs later today detailing new restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in England.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 5 points at 6,011 after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.

Gambling group GVC Holdings fell over 2 percent after warning that full-year profits will be reduced by up to £40mln per year.

Aveva slumped 4.5 percent. The provider of engineering and industrial software said that interim revenues will be lower than last year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group shares declined 1.5 percent. British Airways' chairman and chief executive, Alex Cruz, will step down as chief executive and remain the airline's non-executive chairman.

National Express Group lost about 4 percent after announcing a new group chief executive.

AstraZeneca rose half a percent. The company announced that its long-acting antibody or LAAB combination, AZD7442, will advance into two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of Covid-19.

BP Plc fell 1.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell gave up 1.6 percent as oil prices slipped more than 1 percent on fears of oversupply.

