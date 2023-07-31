FTSE 100 Marginally Lower Ahead Of Key EU Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Monday ahead of key EU inflation and GDP data due out later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,687 after ending little changed with a positive bias on Friday.

Specialist insurer Beazley was marginally higher after providing restated results for 2022.

Building and roofing products supplier Marshalls slumped 8.4 percent after lowering its annual forecast.

Telecoms giant BT Group fell about 1 percent after appointing Allison Kirkby as its new chief executive.

Spectris, a precision instrumentation and controls manufacturer, dropped 1 percent despite posting improved profit and revenue for the first half.

Likewise, auto and aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc tumbled 3.2 percent despite reporting a rise in half-yearly profit.

