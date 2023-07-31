News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Marginally Lower Ahead Of Key EU Data

July 31, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Monday ahead of key EU inflation and GDP data due out later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,687 after ending little changed with a positive bias on Friday.

Specialist insurer Beazley was marginally higher after providing restated results for 2022.

Building and roofing products supplier Marshalls slumped 8.4 percent after lowering its annual forecast.

Telecoms giant BT Group fell about 1 percent after appointing Allison Kirkby as its new chief executive.

Spectris, a precision instrumentation and controls manufacturer, dropped 1 percent despite posting improved profit and revenue for the first half.

Likewise, auto and aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc tumbled 3.2 percent despite reporting a rise in half-yearly profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.