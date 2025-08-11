Markets

FTSE 100 Up Marginally As Investors Look For Direction

August 11, 2025 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market is up in positive territory a little before noon on Monday with select counters attracting some strong buying interest. Uncertainty on the tariff front is rendering the mood a bit cautious and limiting the market's upside.

The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 16.43 points or 0.18% at 9,112.16 a few minutes before noon.

Marks & Spencer is gaining 2.5%. WPP, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Pershing Square Holdings, Fresnillo, IMI, AstraZeneca, Airtel Africa, Diageo, British American Tobacco, Tesco and Glencore are up 1.1 to 1.7%.

Drug maker GSK is notably higher after the U.S. FDA has accepted its application for priority review of gepotidacin, an oral antibiotic to treat sexually transmitted uncomplicated gonorrhoea.

Rolls-Royce is down nearly 1%. The company sold its UK pension pot in a £4.3 billion buyout with Pension Insurance Corporation, the largest UK risk-transfer deal this year, covering 36,000 people and removing liabilities from its balance sheet. CFO Helen McCabe called it a "win-win" and part of efforts to simplify the business.

SSE is down more than 2.5%. BAE Systems is declining by 1.7%, while Croda International, Endeavour Mining, Babcock International and Melrose Industries are down 1.2% to 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.