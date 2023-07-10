FTSE 100 Marginally Higher Led By Energy Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Monday as gains in the energy sector offset losses among mining stocks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent to 7,265 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.

BP Plc rose 0.7 percent and Shell added 1.4 percent after oil prices jumped about 3 percent last week to a nine-week high on supply concerns.

A fall in base metal prices weighed on miners, with Anglo American and Antofagasta falling over 1 percent.

Future Plc, a specialist media company, soared more than 7 percent after announcing a 45-million-pound share buyback.

Self-storage company Big Yellow Group fell over 2 percent despite reporting a 6.7 percent rise in first quarter revenue.

